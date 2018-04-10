Chase Can't Ditch Cardholder Suit Over Crypto Switch

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Thursday that Chase Bank can't fully shake a proposed class action alleging it ambushed customers last year by suddenly billing their credit card cryptocurrency purchases as expensive cash advances, finding that ambiguity over whether such purchases are "cash-like transactions" means some of the suit's claims can survive. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said that Brady Tucker, Ryan Hilton and Stanton Smith can proceed with claims for breach of contract and inadequate disclosure against Chase Bank USA NA, but she trimmed other disclosure-related claims that the trio had brought under federal law. The three men...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS