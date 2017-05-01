9th Circ. Sends Meal, Rest Break Query To Calif. High Court

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit appeals panel weighing wage-and-hour claims by a CRST Inc. truck driver on Thursday asked the California Supreme Court to provide input on whether Golden State law requires employers to have formal meal and rest break policies on the books. The three-judge panel certified two questions to California's high court regarding provisions of the state's labor laws that mandate employers give their workers 10-minute rest breaks and 30-minute meal breaks during shifts of certain lengths. The federal appeals court wants to know whether employers have to create a formal policy governing meal and rest breaks to comply with California...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS