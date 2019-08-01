Insurer Says Co.’s Other Policy Covers $5.4M Injury Verdict

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A trucking company’s general liability insurer says a jury verdict that ordered the company to pay $5.4 million to a worker whose leg was crushed on the job should instead be paid out by the auto policy issued by another insurer, according to a new lawsuit. In a complaint filed Thursday, James River Insurance Co. asked an Illinois federal court for a declaration that Canal Insurance Co. improperly withdrew its defense from Cardinal Transport in the underlying injury lawsuit. The move forced James River to pick up the defense costs and indemnification of a $5.42 million verdict entered against the trucking...

