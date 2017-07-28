Tableau Investors Seek Cert. In Suit Over Competition Impact

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Investors who claim Tableau Software Inc. misled them about the threat posed by big-name competitors in the business analytics market asked a New York federal judge for class certification Thursday. The Plumbers and Pipefitters National Pension Fund wants to certify a class of investors who acquired Tableau shares between February 2015 and February 4, 2016 — the day the software company announced its license revenue growth had declined by almost 50%, allegedly causing its stock price to do the same when the markets opened the next day. "When the marketplace was made aware that the foregoing was due to a 'competitive...

