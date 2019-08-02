2 Attys Duck Sanctions Over Radio Anchor's Defamation Suit

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys defeated sanctions awards over their representation of a radio news anchor and his wife in a defamation suit against the couple's political adversaries after a New Jersey state appellate panel on Friday said a trial court was wrong to conclude that the lawyers had pursued frivolous claims. As part of an 83-page opinion that revived some of the complaint, the three-judge panel nixed the sanctions rulings against attorneys Whitney Gibson and Jonathan Z. Cohen over the defamation claims asserted by Lane Bajardi, an anchor on New York AM radio station WINS, and his wife in connection with various online...

