GAO Denies Protest Over $800M Border Fence Deal

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- An unsuccessful bidder for an $800 million border fence construction contract was not unfairly assessed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was not in a position to challenge the ratings given to the winning vendor, the U.S. Government Accountability Office has ruled. The technical ratings given to Fisher Gravel & Sand Co. by the Corps were not unreasonably low, and Fisher’s arguments that SLSCO Ltd. had been given inappropriately high ratings were either untimely or not something Fisher had standing to pursue, the GAO ruled in a July 26 decision, made public on Thursday, denying Fisher’s protest. “We see...

