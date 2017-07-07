NFL Gets Quick Win In Eagles Player's Suit Over Drug Ban

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia Eagles lineman David Lane Johnson's bruising legal battle with the NFL and the players' union over his 10-game suspension for banned substance use finally came to an end on Friday, as a New York federal judge ruled Johnson's "conjecture" and "speculation" weren't enough to continue the case. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Sullivan's brief, nine-page ruling puts to rest Johnson's last remaining claim in what had once been a suit seeking wide-ranging relief and damages against the National Football League and the NFL Players Association. Johnson had sought to use the Labor Management Reporting and Disclosure Act against his own...

