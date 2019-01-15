Tribe Asks DC Circ. For Opening To Fight FERC On Pipelines

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island tribe told the D.C. Circuit on Friday it should be able to intervene in a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission review of a Kinder Morgan unit's pipeline expansion to argue for changes to FERC's review process. The Narragansett Indian Tribal Historic Preservation Office argued that it has standing to challenge FERC's denial of its untimely request to intervene and contest the commission's 2017 approval of the since-completed Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC pipeline expansion project, which runs through Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts. The tribal office says the Massachusetts portion of the pipeline project threatened ceremonial stone landscapes that...

