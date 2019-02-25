Feds Win Trial In Suit Over NY Patient's Fatal Cancer

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has cleared the U.S. government of liability in a suit accusing two dentists employed by a federally funded health clinic of failing to timely diagnose a woman's fatal oral cancer, finding that they did not breach the standard of care. Following a four-day bench trial in May, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn ruled on Thursday in favor of the federal government in a suit alleging that two dentists employed by a United Health Plan dental clinic, Drs. Hallie Williams and Thomas Benjamin, caused the death of patient Rosita Colbourne by failing to diagnose her oral squamous cell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS