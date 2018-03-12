Chinese Billionaire Sues Multiple News Orgs For Defamation

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A Chinese billionaire who calls himself as the "number one enemy" of the Communist Party of China hit Sinclair, the owners of The Wall Street Journal and the Miami Herald, and, reportedly, CNN, with defamation suits in various state and federal courts Friday, claiming they made up stories about him being a "spy." Guo Wengui sued The McClatchy Co., which owns the Miami Herald, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. in separate Florida federal court suits; Dow Jones & Co., which owns The Wall Street Journal, and Strategic Vision US LLC, a research company, in a single New York state suit; and,...

