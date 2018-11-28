Showtime Slips Bobby Brown Suit Over Whitney Doc, For Now

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday tossed a lawsuit alleging BBC, Showtime and others improperly used footage of Whitney Houston's ex-husband Bobby Brown and the former couple's now-deceased daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in a 2017 documentary about the late singer. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said Brown and his late daughter's estate had failed to adequately plead the only federal law claim in the case — namely, that the film companies had violated the Lanham Act by using footage of the Browns without their permission. The judge said the Browns' appearance in the documentary, "Whitney: Can I Be Me," was "artistically relevant," and...

