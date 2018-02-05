ICE Official Admits 'Foul-Up' With Detainee's Paperwork

Law360, Boston (August 2, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A high-ranking official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's New England field office told a Boston federal judge Friday that he wasn't sure why paperwork arguing for a detained immigrant's release never landed on his desk, despite the existence of a document suggesting the detainee's lawyer hand-delivered it. The detainee and his spouse are part of a certified class alleging ICE has targeted the undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens for deportation. In a hearing, Todd Lyons, the field office's deputy director, said the detainee's documents may have been filed June 6 with the wrong unit — the office's "non-detain" unit – but he...

