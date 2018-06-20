Justices Asked To Clarify Damages In Cross-Border Shooting

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The parents of a Mexican teen fatally shot by a U.S. border agent asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to set the record straight about when victims can collect damages for the unlawful actions of federal agents. After justices in May agreed to review the case of the teenager who died while playing around the U.S.-Mexico border, Jesus C. Hernandez and Maria G. Güereca Bentacour argued in their opening brief that circuit courts have repeatedly misinterpreted a 1971 Supreme Court ruling on when victims may collect money damages for violations of constitutional rights by a federal officer, when there is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS