Ex-Tax Official Says She Was Axed Over NY Judicial Race

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A former candidate for a judicial seat in New York has sued her former bosses at a state taxation agency, claiming she was illegally fired from her job after she decided to run for the seat, a complaint in New York federal court alleges. Camille J. Siano Enders argues that the top officials at the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance violated her First Amendment rights by terminating her from her role as deputy commissioner and director of the Bureau of Conciliation and Mediation Services within the agency, about four months after she announced in April 2016 that she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS