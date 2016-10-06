'Real Housewife' Convicted Of Fraud Denied New Trial

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Disbarred Maryland attorney and former "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Brynee Baylor, who was found guilty of securities fraud and conspiracy in April, can't get a new trial, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday, finding the government had provided enough compelling evidence to support the jury's finding. In her June bid for a new trial, Baylor argued that the government hadn't met its burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she had actual knowledge she was aware of what she was doing in a sham trading program that swindled millions from investors. To the contrary, evidence showed she was being...

