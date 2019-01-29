ProShares Says 'Volpocalypse' Risks Were Fully Disclosed

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A ProShares trust told a New York federal court Friday that the investors suing it over a volatility flare-up known as the "Volpocalypse" were fully informed of the risks inherent to the fund manager's popular inverse volatility exchange-traded fund. The trust is asking the court to dismiss a securities suit alleging it concealed the risk that a downturn in U.S. equity markets and subsequent uptick in corresponding volatility markets — like the one that occurred on Feb. 5, 2018 — would cause ProShares' exchange-traded fund, known as SVXY, to substantially lose value. Investors were well aware that the SVXY shares they...

