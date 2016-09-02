DOJ Subpoenas Tyson Amid Chicken Industry Antitrust Probe

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed Tyson Foods Inc. seeking information related to the chicken industry, related to a probe into potentially anti-competitive conduct, Tyson announced in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday. The DOJ filed a motion in June looking to intervene and stay discovery in a case accusing the food company of engaging in a sprawling anti-competitive scheme that raised the price of chicken sold in the U.S. between 2008 and 2016, revealing that it is investigating the alleged wrongdoing in the industry. "Subsequently, we received a grand jury subpoena from the DOJ seeking additional...

