Energy Background An Asset, New EPA Regional Head Says

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The newly appointed head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency region that includes Texas, Oklahoma and other energy-producing states told Law360 Tuesday that he'll draw on his experience in the energy industry to help the agency enhance economic growth. Ken McQueen, who will serve as regional administrator for EPA's Region 6, said in an interview that his industry background gives him important insight into business matters. He said he'll work to encourage environmental protection and that his background in energy and agriculture will "help supplement the region's strong relationship with these two industries." McQueen is a longtime petroleum engineer who spent...

