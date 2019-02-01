GE Says 'Business Challenges' Aren't Securities Fraud

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- General Electric Co. told a New York federal court Friday to toss a shareholder lawsuit alleging it hid issues with a gas turbine and delayed taking a $22 billion charge related to its power business, calling it an "effort to portray business challenges as securities fraud." GE and various executives said the investor that filed the lawsuit challenged statements about the gas turbine without alleging how exactly the statements were false or misleading. The investor also failed to explain how GE should have known sooner to take a $22 billion goodwill impairment charge related to its 2015 acquisition of Alstom SA's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS