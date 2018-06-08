Fed Banks Not Covered Under FCA, Gov’t Tells 2nd Circ.

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Banks are not part of the government for False Claims Act purposes, the Fed told the Second Circuit Friday, aiding Wells Fargo's position in a whistleblower case alleging it's liable for fraud by two predecessor banks. Although subject to federal oversight, the regional Federal Reserve Banks operate largely autonomously and without using federal money, providing no basis for FCA claims involving their lending programs, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and U.S. government said in a joint brief. "In the specific context of the FCA, the court should conclude that Reserve Banks are sufficiently distinct from the federal government...

