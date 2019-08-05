Ex-FDA Czar Says J&J Mesh Paperwork Left Out Risk Info

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration head testified Monday in California's pelvic mesh lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson that subsidiary Ethicon applied for a series of FDA product approvals without ever mentioning numerous adverse events that finally appeared on labels in 2015. David Kessler, who helmed the FDA for roughly seven years between the administrations of Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, took the witness stand to start the fourth week of the bench trial over California's claims that J&J and Ethicon lied to Golden State consumers and doctors about the safety of two lines of mesh products. The state is seeking roughly $960 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS