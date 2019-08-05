Deals Rumor Mill: Blackstone, Noble Midstream, Accelya

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Private equity giant Blackstone could pay roughly 48 billion rupees ($671 million) for the rest of Indiabulls Real Estate’s commercial properties, Reuters reported Monday. Citing a report from the Economic Times, the outlet reported that the deal would see Blackstone control the entire portfolio after snapping up a 50% stake in a pair of units in March 2018. According to Reuters’ report, a deal could be wrapped up in the next few weeks. The Williams Cos. has teamed up with Global Infrastructure Partners to potentially bid for Noble Midstream, Bloomberg reported Monday. According to the report, the pair are not the...

