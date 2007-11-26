Main CRT Class, Electronics Cos. Defend $577M Deals

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Cathode ray tube manufacturers, including Toshiba and Panasonic, urged a federal judge Friday not to formally vacate their $576.8 million price-fixing settlements bundle with consumers, arguing that a bid to nix the deal by purchasers excluded from the settlement is mooted by a new agreement. The main class of CRT buyers joined the manufacturers in opposing formal vacation of the original deal. Nixing that deal now would disrupt the new settlement-in-principle reached last month between the main class of 21 states and the District of Columbia, and the electronics manufacturers, according to the opposition briefs filed in the Northern District of California....

