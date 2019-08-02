Attys Sued For Hundreds Of 'False' Disability Complaints

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Several business owners have filed a putative class action in Georgia federal court alleging that two attorneys are responsible for hundreds of purportedly fraudulent complaints that seek to extract money from merchants that supposedly violated federal disability law. Attorneys Craig J. Ehrlich and Douglas Schapiro and related firms such as Ehrlich & Schapiro LLC and the Law Office of Craig J. Ehrlich LLC have filed complaints alleging violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act, using one plaintiff in 106 separate cases and another plaintiff in 121 cases, according to the complaint filed Friday. Bhupendra Ghandi, A&Y Family Group Inc. and PQV...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS