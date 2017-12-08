Timetable For Opioid MDL Trial 'Entirely Untenable': Drug Cos.

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Drug companies in the multidistrict opioid litigation on Monday lambasted the seven-week timeline for the first bellwether trial, deeming it "entirely untenable" and an affront to due process in the sprawling case. In a joint motion in Ohio federal court, major drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies called plans to wrap up the MDL's first bellwether in less than two months absurdly unrealistic. The jury trial, which is set to start on Oct. 21, will be "one of the most complicated trials in legal history" and clearly demands more time, the companies wrote. "It is simply not possible to try this case...

