Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Timetable For Opioid MDL Trial 'Entirely Untenable': Drug Cos.

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Drug companies in the multidistrict opioid litigation on Monday lambasted the seven-week timeline for the first bellwether trial, deeming it "entirely untenable" and an affront to due process in the sprawling case.

In a joint motion in Ohio federal court, major drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies called plans to wrap up the MDL's first bellwether in less than two months absurdly unrealistic. The jury trial, which is set to start on Oct. 21, will be "one of the most complicated trials in legal history" and clearly demands more time, the companies wrote.

"It is simply not possible to try this case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Ohio Northern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 8, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®