ConocoPhillips Wants $54.6M Award Against Venezuela OK'd

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A Dutch ConocoPhillips unit asked a New York federal court Monday to confirm a roughly $54.6 million arbitral award against Venezuela stemming from a loan related to an offshore oil project that allegedly wasn't repaid. The petition seeks to enforce a late July award ordering state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA and subsidiary Corporación Venezolana del Petróleo SA to repay ConocoPhillips Gulf of Paria BV for a loan relating to the Corocoro Project, which was nationalized in 2007. The ConocoPhillips unit had sought about $1.5 billion from the Venezuelan companies for alleged contract breaches, but the International Chamber of Commerce...

