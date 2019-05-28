T-Mobile Customer Defends Right To Sue In Spam-Text Case

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A T-Mobile customer suing the carrier over spam texts has pushed back against the company's efforts to dismiss the proposed class action, telling a Georgia federal judge Monday that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act clearly gives him a private right to sue T-Mobile over the messages. William Persichetti lodged his proposed class action in May, contending the mobile giant is violating the TCPA's company-specific do-not-call rule by failing to have a method to drop phone numbers from its auto-texting system for people who don't want to be contacted. T-Mobile USA Inc. insisted last month that the regulations Persichetti wants enforced don't...

