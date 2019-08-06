Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, MUFG, Commerz Real

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Lennar Corp. has picked up 79 acres of land in Homestead, Florida, for $22.1 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The homebuilder bought land close to Southwest 152nd Avenue, and the seller is Clifford Lincoln, according to the report, which cited public records. Lincoln is a trustee of Keys Gate III, which is affiliated with Keys Gate Realty, according to the report. MUFG Principal Commercial Capital has loaned $115 million to Jade Enterprises for a tower in downtown Los Angeles, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing information from Fitch Ratings. The loan is for 888 S. Figueroa St., which has...

