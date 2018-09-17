Delta Rips Passengers' Bid To Revive Part Of Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. said Monday that a Florida federal court shouldn’t reconsider trimming proposed class claims from air travelers who allege the airline received illegal kickbacks in exchange for selling trip insurance to ticket buyers. Delta is opposing plaintiff Walter Cappillo’s request that U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks reconsider his partial dismissal of an unjust enrichment claim, or that he at least certify the issue for interlocutory appeal to the Eleventh Circuit. The judge's ruling was sound, Delta argued. There was nothing wrong with the judge relying on the Eleventh Circuit’s 2008 unpublished decision in Buell v. Direct General Insurance Agency...

