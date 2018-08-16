3rd Circ. Axes Bid To Fine 'De Facto' ERISA Plan Admin

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled in a published decision Tuesday that the director of a pension plan covering Port of New York and New Jersey longshoremen was not liable for fines under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act because he could not be considered a "de facto" plan administrator under the law. Siding with a position it said had been taken by a majority of its sister appellate courts, a three-judge panel rejected arguments that pension plans covered under ERISA could be deemed to have de facto administrators. In reaching its conclusion, the panel said it was forced to rely on statutory...

