NY Contractor To Pay For Purposely Misclassifying Workers

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Federal attorneys said on Monday that a New York construction firm agreed to pay $435,000 to resolve allegations that it misclassified workers on federally funded projects in order to avoid paying higher wages, and actively worked to conceal its actions. Nagan Construction admitted in New York federal court to underpaying 20 workers on the two construction projects by classifying them as laborers, a title for those performing unskilled tasks like cleaning and equipment transportation. Laborers are paid at a lower prevailing wage rate than those who perform skilled tasks such as carpentry and bricklaying — jobs the workers actually performed, the...

