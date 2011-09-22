Consumer Blasts Class Attys' 'Money Grab' In Headlight Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A consumer in a car headlight fraud class action against Osram Sylvania Inc. has denounced a request by class counsel to pocket the last $350,000 of a $30 million settlement, calling it a “money grab” that was “a black eye to the class action bar” and alleging class counsel were already overpaid. Imran Chaudhri, represented by Thomas Paciorkowski, one of the class counsel who did not sign onto the request for the unclaimed funds, told the New Jersey federal court on Monday that not only should it deny the request by Keefe Law Firm LLC and Eichen Crutchlow Zaslow LLP, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS