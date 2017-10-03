Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Va. Criminal Defense Atty Takes Over $15.7M Fraud Case

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday permitted a former government contractor to swap out his KaiserDillon PLLC and Bishop & Mills legal team for a Virginia criminal defense attorney in a $15.7 million fraud case poised for a retrial.

KaiserDillon and Bishop & Mills attorneys asked to withdraw from the case last week, telling the court that "irreconcilable differences" had arisen between counsel and Florida business owner William S. Wilson, "which make it impossible for KaiserDillon and Bishop & Mills to perform their duties."

"Specifically, Mr. Wilson could no longer meet the terms of his representation agreement with KaiserDillon and Bishop...

Case Information

Court

Virginia Eastern

Date Filed

October 3, 2017

