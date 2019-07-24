Facebook, FTC Fight Privacy Group's Bid To Block $5B Deal

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission are urging a D.C. federal judge to block an advocacy group from intervening in their historic $5 billion privacy deal, arguing that the group has no valid grounds for challenging the unprecedented pact. The Electronic Privacy Information Center, or EPIC, moved to intervene in the approval process on July 26, just two days after the FTC and Facebook unveiled their landmark settlement. The 20-year deal, which the FTC approved on a 3-2 vote, requires the social media giant to not only pay the record monetary penalty but also take steps such as setting up a board-level...

