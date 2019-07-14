Enviros Seek To Block Border Wall In Ariz. Wilderness Areas

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Green groups asked a D.C. federal judge on Tuesday to halt construction of the Trump administration's border wall in three Arizona wilderness areas, saying the barrier will irreversibly harm endangered species and ruin pristine habitat on both sides of the border. The judge should bar work on the wall until the merits of the groups' complaint have been resolved, the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Animal Legal Defense Fund said in a motion for a preliminary injunction. They've alleged that U.S. Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan has illegally waived National Environmental Policy Act and...

