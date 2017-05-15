Walmart Asks 9th Circ. To Reverse Its $61M Wage Trial Loss

Law360, San Francisco (August 6, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Walmart urged the Ninth Circuit at a hearing on Tuesday to toss a $60.8 million jury verdict over its failure to pay truckers during layover breaks, arguing the case should have been thrown out before trial, the class shouldn't have been certified and jury instructions were "just a mess." Both sides on Tuesday fought separate parts of the lower court's ruling, with Wal-Mart Stores Inc. challenging U.S. District Judge Susan Illston's class certification ruling, her summary judgment ruling and a ruling rejecting Walmart's bid for a new trial. The truck drivers, meanwhile, challenged Judge Illston's decision to deny them liquidated damages. Walmart told the...

