Facebook Hits App Developers With Click Injection Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. accused two app developers Tuesday of peddling Android apps that create fake user clicks on Facebook ads without users' knowledge and allow the developers to wrongly generate more advertising revenue, in a suit the social media giant called "one of the first of its kind against this practice." Hong Kong-based LionMobi and Singapore-based JediMobi "deceived their users" into installing the so-called "click injection" apps, which are available on the Google Play store, Facebook said in a 28-page complaint filed in California federal court. The apps infect users' devices with a malware that gives the false impression that real people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS