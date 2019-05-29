Construction Co. Tells Fed. Circ. Gov't Ignored Payment Docs

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A construction company contracted for an Air Force housing project told the Federal Circuit that it was unreasonably denied a full $28.8 million payment for expenses it incurred, saying that it provided the necessary documents to support its costs. Parsons Evergreene LLC on Tuesday appealed a decision of the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals to grant it only $10.5 million of the total costs it was seeking, saying that it had provided cost estimates showing it had incurred unexpected expenses for government changes to the project’s construction plan. “In short, the Board’s refusal to provide compensation, even when faced with...

