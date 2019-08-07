EPA Faces Backlash From Sens., Enviros, States On Pesticide

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic senators including several presidential hopefuls on Wednesday asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reverse its "reckless and dangerous" decision not to ban the pesticide chlorpyrifos, while green groups and several states sued over the EPA's move. The senators said in a letter that the EPA has been unable to determine whether there's a "reasonable certainty" that no harm will result from exposure to the controversial pesticide, and therefore, under the Food Quality Protection Act the agency must ban its use on food. Also Wednesday, the environmental and labor groups and states that previously petitioned the EPA to...

