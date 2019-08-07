Enviros Sue Feds Again Over Land Swap In Alaskan Refuge

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups again sued the Trump administration in Alaska federal court to stop a land-exchange deal with an isolated Aleutian community to construct a road through a national wildlife refuge, saying Wednesday a federal judge threw out a similar proposal in March. Groups including Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges and the Center for Biological Diversity challenged the new swap between the federal government and King Cove Corp., which represents the community of King Cove. Under the contract, the government would offer land on which to build the road to an airport through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge in exchange for land...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS