Enviros Sue Feds Again Over Land Swap In Alaskan Refuge

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups again sued the Trump administration in Alaska federal court to stop a land-exchange deal with an isolated Aleutian community to construct a road through a national wildlife refuge, saying Wednesday a federal judge threw out a similar proposal in March.

Groups including Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges and the Center for Biological Diversity challenged the new swap between the federal government and King Cove Corp., which represents the community of King Cove. Under the contract, the government would offer land on which to build the road to an airport through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge in exchange for land...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Alaska

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Date Filed

August 7, 2019

Companies

Government Agencies

