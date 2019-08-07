How New Executive Order Strengthens Venezuela Sanctions

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Effective Aug. 5, 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump made major enhancements to U.S. sanctions against Venezuela by issuing Executive Order 13884 and: (1) imposing a complete U.S. trade embargo against the government of Venezuela, (2) freezing all government of Venezuela assets held in the U.S. and (3) threatening additional sanctions on non-U.S. persons who engage in transactions with certain sanctioned Venezuelan individuals and entities. EO 13884’s opening recitals state that its new sanctions are intended to address “the continued usurpation of power by Nicolas Maduro” and ongoing actions taken by the Maduro regime to undermine Interim President Juan Guaido, whom the U.S. recognizes...

