9th Circ. Affirms Ax Of Honda Suit Over Rat-Chewed Wires

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT) -- A California federal court was correct to throw out a proposed consumer class action accusing Honda Motor Co. of concealing the use of rodent-luring soy-based wire insulation in some of its vehicles, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday. The three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal because the consumers did not show that they had relied on any window labels or other communications before buying their cars, and therefore did not state a claim under Illinois consumer protection law. But the circuit judges found that the lower court “abused its discretion” by not allowing the consumers to amend their suit, and sent the case...

