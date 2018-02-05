ICE Must Report Detentions In Suit Over Spouse Deportations

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must regularly notify attorneys for a class of Americans and their foreign spouses without legal status if any of those spouses are detained or deported, a Massachusetts federal judge held Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf ordered the government to provide monthly reports to the WilmerHale and American Civil Liberties Union attorneys representing the married couples. The reports are to track class members who have checked into ICE’s Boston office and those who get detained. The government must also notify the WilmerHale and ACLU attorneys within five days if a member of the class has...

