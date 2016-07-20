IPhone Buyers Near Cert. In Suit Over Refurbished Parts

Law360, San Francisco (August 7, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Apple customers accusing the company of using misleading warranties to employ refurbished parts when replacing broken iPhones and iPads are entitled to class certification, and the company is not entitled to an early win in their suit, a California judge tentatively ruled Wednesday U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said he's inclined to certify a class of individuals who purchased Apple's AppleCare or AppleCare+ extended warranties in July 2012 or later, and who received a remanufactured replacement device. The judge said the common question among the putative class is whether Apple's replacement devices are equivalent to new devices. In a highly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS