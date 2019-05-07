FBI Leak Didn't Lead To Gambler's Conviction, Justices Told

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a petition from a professional gambler convicted of insider trading and security fraud who claims the FBI leaked information to the media to make its case against him, saying the lower courts were correct in finding the leaks didn’t unfairly stack the deck against him. In a brief filed Wednesday, the U.S. Solicitor General’s Office told the high court to reject a petition by William T. Walters, saying that while an FBI agent had indeed leaked information about his case to journalists, those leaks ultimately did not prejudice the case...

