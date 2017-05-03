Fyre Festival Attendees Want Exec Back In $100M Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Jilted ticket holders suing for $100 million over the disastrous Fyre Festival have asked a New York federal court to revive claims against the chief marketing officer of its bankrupt parent company, saying he got off easy because he claimed to represent himself but really had a lawyer all along. In a motion filed Wednesday, the plaintiffs in the putative class action asked U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel to reconsider his July 10 order dismissing Fyre Media Inc. CMO Grant Margolin from the case, and most of their claims against rapper and Fyre co-founder Ja Rule. The ticket holders said...

