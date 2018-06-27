NJ City Beats Anti-Trump Bias Suit In Kushner Project Fight

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has torpedoed a lawsuit alleging Jersey City officials retaliated against development companies associated with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner due to his political affiliation with Republican President Donald Trump, saying the businesses have failed to back up that theory. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez on Wednesday granted defense motions to dismiss the companies' suit over claims Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop and other city officials have attempted to drive out the real estate development firm owned by Kushner's family as a partner in a redevelopment project due to "political animus" toward Trump. The alleged political...

