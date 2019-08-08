Mazie Slater Beats DQ Bid In NJ Malpractice Case

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court ruled Thursday that Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC attorneys can represent the firm in a malpractice case over its representation in a multimillion-dollar suit against child protective authorities, ruling a lower court prematurely disqualified the lawyers after misapplying relevant federal case law. A three-judge panel's published decision handed a defeat to former Mazie Slater client Noemi Escobar, who invoked the state's professional conduct rule RPC 3.7, which bars attorneys from acting as their own counsel and also appearing as a witness in the same trial, with certain exceptions, to avoid confusing the jury. Escobar's...

