BladeRoom's $21M Fee Bid For IP Win Sent To Special Master

Law360, San Jose (August 8, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he’ll appoint a special master to review BladeRoom's billing records and decide whether Emerson Electric Co. owes the data center manufacturer $21 million in attorney fees after a jury found the company used stolen trade secrets to land a $200 million Facebook contract. During a hearing in San Jose, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila said he doesn’t have the staff or time to review all of the billing records of BladeRoom Group Ltd.'s counsel to determine if $21 million in attorney fees and $3.5 million in costs is appropriate and warranted, but he said a...

