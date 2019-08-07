Tetragon Disbursement Fight Must Be Arbitrated, Court Hears

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Stakeholders in a Tetragon Financial Management hedge fund group targeted in litigation over millions of dollars in distributions told a New York federal court on Wednesday that the dispute must be arbitrated. The defendants, which include the Cayman Islands-incorporated Polygon Credit Holdings Ltd. and two U.K. businessmen, told the court that the litigation filed by former Tetragon Fund board member Alexander E. Jackson over more than $6.5 million in allegedly withheld incentive fees falls under an arbitration clause contained in an underlying agreement. The dispute focuses on an incentive fee reimbursement plan adopted by Tetragon Financial Management LP — the investment manager...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS